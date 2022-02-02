CHEYENNE – Healthy Wyoming is sponsoring a Medicaid expansion rally in front of the Wyoming Capitol from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Feb. 14 to encourage the Legislature to expand Medicaid in Wyoming.

Those interested in expanding Wyoming Medicaid to cover another 24,000 people statewide are encouraged to attend.

For more information, contact Rebecca Berry with Healthy Wyoming at 307-314-9299.

