Healthy Wyoming rally

Wyoming residents hold signs at a Healthy Wyoming rally supporting Medicaid expansion at the Capitol in Cheyenne earlier this year. The rally included Wyoming residents and lawmakers and was set to help push an increase in health care access for people in Wyoming. A similar rally is planned Tuesday on the steps of the Wyoming State Capitol.

 Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – A peaceful rally in support of expanding Medicaid will occur Tuesday on the steps of the Wyoming State Capitol from 1-2 p.m.

Attendees for the rally, held by the Healthy Wyoming coalition, can RSVP at https://bit.ly/23HW_RALLY.

