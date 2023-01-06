Wyoming residents hold signs at a Healthy Wyoming rally supporting Medicaid expansion at the Capitol in Cheyenne earlier this year. The rally included Wyoming residents and lawmakers and was set to help push an increase in health care access for people in Wyoming. A similar rally is planned Tuesday on the steps of the Wyoming State Capitol.
The Wyoming Legislature begins its 2023 session on Tuesday and faces the decision of whether to expand Medicaid for 19,000 Wyomingites who currently lack access to basic healthcare. By expanding Medicaid, Healthy Wyoming officials said that Wyoming will feel broader benefits, including funding for mental health services, a healthier workforce, strengthening of community programs, and much more.
Healthy Wyoming will hold a rally on the first day of session to send a powerful message of support to legislative decision-makers: for Wyoming to have a healthy future, we must have affordable, accessible and effective healthcare.
A Healthy Wyoming spokesperson said in a statement that “all are invited to connect with like-minded neighbors, discover more about the state of Wyoming healthcare and learn about actions you can take locally to help build our movement and convince lawmakers to vote ‘YES’ on Medicaid expansion.”
The rally will be an orderly, respectful event. Healthy Wyoming encourages signs, chants, postcards to legislators, music, and other creative rally activities. The rally will take place outdoors, so participants are encouraged to dress for cold and windy weather.