Then-State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder

CHEYENNE — Defendants in a lawsuit involving the Wyoming Department of Education have been ordered to appear and show cause why two Cheyenne residents should not have access to public records requested since October.

The order from Judge Steven Sharpe was filed Monday in Laramie County District Court and requests the Wyoming Department of Education, Communications Director Linda Finnerty and former State Superintendent of Public Instruction to appear. The one-hour hearing is scheduled June 1 at 3:30 p.m.

