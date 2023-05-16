CHEYENNE — Defendants in a lawsuit involving the Wyoming Department of Education have been ordered to appear and show cause why two Cheyenne residents should not have access to public records requested since October.
The order from Judge Steven Sharpe was filed Monday in Laramie County District Court and requests the Wyoming Department of Education, Communications Director Linda Finnerty and former State Superintendent of Public Instruction to appear. The one-hour hearing is scheduled June 1 at 3:30 p.m.
Cheyenne residents George Powers and Rodger McDaniel filed a complaint and access for petition to public records at the beginning of March, after months of trying to receive financial statements and communications between state officials and outside parties. They were inquiring as to whether former Superintendent Brian Schroeder spent state funds on an anti-sexualization of children press conference he hosted in mid-October, and how the event was planned and organized within the state agency.
Although a statement was sent out by the Department of Education that announced no state funds were spent on the event and it would be a private press conference, agency documents showed Schroeder directed employees to book flights and hotels and cover travel expenses for guest speakers. He was responsible for paying the state back, and donation checks were sent to the agency — but it was unknown what the total amount was or how much was paid back.
The documents, receipts and emails were provided to the two residents over the course of a few months, but they said in the complaint that not all their questions were answered. They would like every document requested, which may include text messages and emails from Schroeder’s personal phone or computer.
“WDE and Schroeder have not been forthcoming in the responses to legitimate inquiries concerning this event,” Powers and McDaniel wrote to WDE in a letter before the lawsuit was filed. “He may have chosen to call it a ‘press conference,’ but it was nothing more than a political rally staged to promote his personal agenda, as well as that of other selected persons and organizations.
“The people of Wyoming deserve a chance to see everything that was done in connection with this event. They are entitled to know who participated in its organization. They are entitled to know what public money was spent and, if private parties made contributions to defray those expenses, the people of Wyoming are entitled to know that, as well.”
Neither the plaintiffs nor the defendants have commented on the litigation, but they will have to appear to explain the need or lack thereof for the public records.
Powers and McDaniel have asked the defendant to produce the records and pay appropriate penalties and damages. While there wasn’t a request for an order to show cause by the plaintiffs, Sharpe wrote in his order that it is an applicable procedure because they cited portions of the Wyoming Public Records Act in their complaint.
“The statute requires that the aggrieved party ‘apply to the district court of the district wherein the record is found for an order to direct the custodian of the record to show cause why he should not permit the inspection of the record and to compel production of the record if applicable,’” Sharpe cited.
