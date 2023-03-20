Abortion protest

Protesters hold signs and chant “abort the court” during a rally for reproductive rights last year in front of the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

A judge will hear arguments Wednesday afternoon on whether to block Wyoming’s new abortion-ban law that a lawsuit claims imperils women, imposes Christianity on other religions, discriminates based on sex and violates the state Constitution.

Ninth District Judge Melissa Owens is expected to address whether to prevent enforcement of “Life is a Human Right Act” that Gov. Mark Gordon allowed to become law over the weekend without his signature. The law bans abortions in most cases.

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

