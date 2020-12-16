CODY – The National Museum of Wildlife Art recently received a $100,000 grant from the Hearst Foundations for its Art for All educational and outreach programming.
This award will allow the museum to continue to serve students throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
The purpose of the Art for All grant is to supplement school arts programming by providing innovative art education to students in grades K-12 through a continuum of free programs ranging from engaging school programming to in-depth fine art instruction and exhibition. Examples of this include expanding Latinx outreach efforts to ensure that Art for All is genuinely representative of community need.
The Art for All programs reflect NMWA’s 32 years of experience delivering art education in Jackson Hole. Each component was carefully developed in partnership with local educators and arts organizations, according to these criteria:
Provides broad access to all school-age children;
• Meets priority curriculum standards for TCSD #1;
• Fills gaps in existing community services, and
• Maximizes the unique resources of the Museum’s collection.
The award is available for up to three years and NMWA cannot apply again to the Hearst Foundations for a minimum of three years. This is the second time NMWA has received this award, and the first time was in 2015.
The National Museum of Wildlife Art is a nonprofit art museum holding more than 5,000 artworks representing wild animals from around the world. It features work by prominent artists such as Georgia O’Keefe, Andy Warhol, Robert Kuhn, John James Audubon and Carl Rungius, and chronicles much of the history of wildlife in art, from 2500 B.C. to the present.