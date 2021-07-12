CHEYENNE – County recipients of the Heart of Ag award will be honored Aug. 21 at the Wyoming Pioneer Association Ruth Williams Conference Center in Douglas from 12-3 p.m.
Nominees are selected for Heart of Agriculture Awards by supporting women agriculture producers. They are nominated by their peers, organizations and others in each county. These nominees are then reviewed by a committee from previous honorees and the sponsoring organizations for final selection.
Each honoree will receive a certificate and a gate sign that reads “A Wyoming Heart of Agriculture Honoree Works Here.” These materials will be presented at the event unless the honoree is unavailable to attend.
Regionally, this year’s honorees include:
- Bobbi Frank – Laramie County
- Janet Talbot – Albany County
- Vickie Herring – Carbon County
- Jenny Conrad – Goshen County
This program and ceremony is a collaborative effort between the UW Extension Agriculture/Horticulture Team, the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association, the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association and the Wyoming Farm Bureau.
This year's speakers will be supported by the USDA Western Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program. Additional support is provided by the Wyoming Stockgrowers Association, the Wyoming Livestock Roundup, First Northern Bank of Wyoming and Campbell County Farm Bureau.
Those wishing to attend the ceremony must register by Aug. 1 at https://2021uwheartofagsymposium.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Scott Cotton at 307-235-9400 or Scotton1@uwyo.edu.