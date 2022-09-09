CHEYENNE – The 2022 Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner series at the Laramie County Fairgrounds in Archer set new records for attendance, sponsorship, total prize money and economic impact for Cheyenne and Laramie County, according to Visit Cheyenne.

The third year of the series saw 1,754 tickets sold, an increase of 5% over last season, despite having one fewer performance. Attendees came from 46 states and 11 countries, including Turkey, the U.K., Canada and New Zealand. A total of 55% of tickets sold to the rodeo this year were purchased by out-of-state visitors.

