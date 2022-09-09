...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 10 AM
MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility will be dropping to less than one quarter of a
mile overnight.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County. This includes the city of
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Hell on Wheels Rodeo sets records in third season, organizers say
CHEYENNE – The 2022 Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner series at the Laramie County Fairgrounds in Archer set new records for attendance, sponsorship, total prize money and economic impact for Cheyenne and Laramie County, according to Visit Cheyenne.
The third year of the series saw 1,754 tickets sold, an increase of 5% over last season, despite having one fewer performance. Attendees came from 46 states and 11 countries, including Turkey, the U.K., Canada and New Zealand. A total of 55% of tickets sold to the rodeo this year were purchased by out-of-state visitors.
The six rodeos had a direct economic impact from visitors to Laramie County of $464,000 and induced total spending of more than $750,000, according to a news release.
“We developed this rodeo series with Dave and Cindy DeLancey in 2020, when we learned we were going to lose Cheyenne Frontier Days to the pandemic that year,” Domenic Bravo, CEO of Visit Cheyenne, said in the release. “To see the growth in visitation and support from the community in our three seasons has been so gratifying. We had visitors to the series who planned their entire vacation around being at the chuck wagon dinner and rodeo. The economic impact on the community is important but the visitor experience is the most significant thing we can do.”
The series also saw more cowboy and cowgirl athletes leading to record payouts. The total purse for the six rodeos topped $52,000. The combination of accessible stock, four- and five-figure purses and the athlete experience are a major selling point of Hell on Wheels on the open rodeo circuit. Athletes from Texas, Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, California and Wyoming competed in the arena this season. Series champions were crowned in nine events.
The dates for the 2023 Hell on Wheels Rodeo and Chuck Wagon Dinner are June 9 and 30, July 7 and 14, Aug. 25 and Sept. 8. Tickets go on sale April 1, 2023.