...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Help for Wyoming veterans available at September outreach events
CHEYENNE – State of Wyoming veterans service officers from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services around the state throughout September.
Edward McAuslan and Crystal Troutman are available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans’ benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims or VA health care. They can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request health care.
Either McAuslan or Troutman will be available at the following locations:
Guernsey: Sept. 6 at the Guernsey Senior Center, 100 S. Wyoming Ave., from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wheatland: Sept. 13 at the Workforce Services Center, 1958 W. Mariposa Parkway, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Torrington: Sept. 5 and Sept. 26 at the Workforce Services Center, 1610 E. M St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Pine Bluffs: Sept. 19 at the Senior Center, 309 Elm St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The offices of both McAuslan and Troutman are located at the Joint Force Readiness Center, 5800 Central Ave., in Cheyenne. Contact McAuslan at 307-274-7747 or Troutman at 307-256-1778 to schedule an appointment.
