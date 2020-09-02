CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Henderson Ditch Greenway at noon Sept. 10 at the southeast corner of Belaire Avenue and Henderson Drive.
The public is encouraged to watch the ceremony via livestream on the city’s Facebook page.
The recently completed connector project runs north to south along Henderson Drive, past Lebhart Elementary. The connector extends north to Belaire Avenue and connects to the existing Sun Valley Greenway to the south.
Work began immediately following a July 24 groundbreaking ceremony and was completed in late August.
Since the formation of the Crow Creek Greenway Committee in 1990, the Greater Cheyenne Greenway has grown significantly to encompasses more than 40 miles of completed greenway. For more information and maps of the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, visit www.cheyennecity.org/greenway.