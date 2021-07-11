CHEYENNE – This Wednesday, July 14, residents have the opportunity to support vital nonprofits in Wyoming without even leaving the couch, thanks to the second annual WyoGives Virtual Day of Giving.
From midnight to midnight, you can head to WyoGives.org and pick from nearly 200 nonprofits statewide to donate to. About a quarter of those nonprofits are located right here in Laramie County, and you can filter by location to support organizations doing work locally.
Once you start browsing different nonprofits, you’ll see a wide variety that actually tell you what your donation will help fund.
At Recover Wyoming, for example, a $75 donation provides supplies for five people experiencing homelessness. At Black Dog Animal Rescue, $25 funds the necessary vaccinations for a dog or cat. And at Needs Inc., just $10 will help feed an individual in Laramie County for a month.
“These organizations are really an important fabric to the community,” Wyoming Nonprofit Network Director Jody Shields said. “I think a lot of people don’t realize how much nonprofits can contribute to their communities and the state – they support families and individuals, and they enrich our lives.”
Additionally, a number of local businesses will match donations made by their employees, and a number of other matches are available, thanks to generous donors. If you want to make sure your donation has the largest effect possible, check out the list of matching grants at https://www.wyogives.org/matches.
Locally, Pinnacle Bank will match the first $1,000 in donations made to Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne; ANB Bank will match the first $500 in donations made to Black Dog Animal Rescue; donations to the Friends of the Cheyenne Botanic Gardens will be matched by an anonymous donor for the first $1,000 and Wyoming Bank in Trust for the next $1,000; Wyoming Bank and Trust is matching the first $2,500 in donations to the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne; the Rooted in Wyoming Board of Directors will match the first $2,250 in donations to Rooted in Wyoming; #1 Properties will match the first $250 donated to CASA of Laramie County; and The Salvation Army of Laramie County board members will match the first $500 in donations.
More matches are available for other nonprofits across the state. You can learn more about the Day of Giving and the organizations it supports at wyogives.org.