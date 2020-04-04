CHEYENNE – Times are tough. With uncertainty over the public health crisis caused by the coronavirus and a record number of residents applying for unemployment insurance, some people have concerns about how to pay their bills and feed their families.
We’ve compiled a list of food resources for Laramie County residents who are in financial need. We also asked the food pantries how the community can help if they have resources to share.
To find more food resources, head to www.nohungerwyo.org/ laramie-county.
Needs Inc.
While Needs is still accepting food donations, Executive Director Barbara Fecht said financial donations are the best way to support Needs in order to minimize contact.
They have taken a number of measures in terms of cleaning and social distancing because, “We knew we needed to stay open as long as possible,” Fecht said.
For those who are struggling, Fecht said, “Please, please come to us. We can help you.”
For services: If you want to sign up for their weekly food box program, there are some eligibility requirements, including proof of residence, ID and proof of income. You can call Needs at 307-632-4132 for more information or to see if you qualify. You can also find the eligibility requirements at www.needsinc.org/index.php/ services/. Fecht said during this time, they may provide food boxes to those who do not meet all the requirements due to the circumstances.
Residents can also pick up food from Needs’ government commodities, which are supplies provided by the federal government, once every two weeks. Just walk in the door during regular service hours (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday) and have your ID handy.
For donations: Drop off nonperishable items like macaroni and cheese, cereal, pasta and pasta sauce at their location at 900 Central Ave. during operating hours (8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday). They have set up a no contact drop-off location to minimize contact. Needs is also seeking financial donations to help with operating costs. They can normally pay their utility bills with the money raised through the clothing shop, which is currently closed due to coronavirus. To donate money, visit www.needsinc.org/index.php/donate/.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Food Pantry
For services: St. Joseph’s Food Pantry is currently functioning as a drive-thru. All you need is a photo ID and proof of residence, and you can pick up a food box at 206 Van Lennen Ave. during operating hours (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday).
For donations: Due to a higher demand for services, the food bank is seeking financial contributions and donations of non-perishable goods like macaroni and cheese, canned goods and cereal. You can take donations to the pantry during operating hours, or ship or drop off donations to their offices at 603 House Ave.
Element Church Food Pantry
For services: The Element Church Food Pantry is functioning as a drive-thru to minimize contact. To get a bag of food, head to 600 E. Carlson St., Suite 201 during operating hours (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Thursday).
Element is also offering deliveries for the elderly and others who are confined to their homes. To schedule a delivery, call or text 307-200-8840, and a volunteer will drop off a food bag at your door.
For donations: Element Church would prefer financial donations, rather than food, so they can keep the bags similar in terms of food in each bag. To donate, head to pushpay.com/g/elementchurchlife.
Meals on Wheels
Meals on Wheels is not currently accepting new clients and has shifted to delivering frozen meals three times a week. For that reason, they are not asking for food donations, but rather financial donations to help with costs.
According to a Meals on Wheels Facebook post, “Each meal we provide costs us an average of $5 (after taking into account client payments and funding we receive from grants). We encourage you to think of the number of meals you’re providing when you make a donation. A $10 donation will provide a lunch for that sweet, elderly couple living down the street from you. A $25 donation will provide a meal to each of our five clients who get to celebrate their 100th birthday this year. A $50 donation will feed 10 veterans who fought for our freedom.”
To donate to Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne, head to www.mealsonwheelsofcheyenne.com/donations/.