CHEYENNE – Cheyenne city officials on Wednesday noted that there are several ways for people to report problems with scooters on public property. Some involve the scooter provider Bird Co., and others involve notifying the city.
In a news release, the municipality noted that in July, the city and the Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization worked together on changing related ordinances. The goal, according to the release, was "to ensure scooters could be safely and responsibly implemented in our community."
And "shortly thereafter, scooters arrived in Cheyenne ... as a transportation alternative," the city said. From July through December, the 175 Bird Co. scooters were used for 8,368 rides, with 11,615 miles traveled.
This transportation alternative saved the equivalent of 2.47 metric tons of carbon dioxide from being emitted, according to the city's release. "However, new transportation alternatives call for new solutions to problems."
To report issues with Bird's scooters, the city advised using any of the following options.
You can use the community mode on the scooters that is accessible by clicking on the bottom left corner within the Bird mobile app. "This is by far the most efficient way to report any issues to the Bird Team, and you do not have to be a rider to use this feature," the announcement said.
People can also email the company at hello@bird.co. Or you can call Bird at 866-205-2442.
People can also tell the city of problems, instead of letting the company know. You can use the city’s "Report a Concern webpage" at www.cheyennecity.org/ReportaConcern. Select "the Nuisance/Code Enforcement Concerns button." This will notify "proper city staff" of the issue, the release said.
For those looking for added features as they scoot around town, "Bird recently introduced a scooter upgrade for Cheyenne," the city relayed. "The new B3 scooter model has increased durability, longer battery life, skid detection, and are safer in regards to rider control, acceleration and balance."