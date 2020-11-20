CHEYENNE – The pandemic has altered how people plan to celebrate Thanksgiving this year, but the resulting economic downturn has created an even bigger need for holiday food donations.
Here’s a list of organizations in Cheyenne that are donating food for the holiday and how you can get some:
Needs Inc.
Where: 900 Central Ave.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 and Nov. 23-25.
How it works: Needs Inc. will provide Thanksgiving food boxes, which includes turkey and various traditional sides. The amount of food in the boxes are based on the size of your family.
Needs Inc. requires that people seeking donations show identification for all members of the household, proof of city or county residency, and proof of income to show economic need. A full list of requirements can be found on the group’s website, http://www.needsinc.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/City-Requirements-2020.pdf.
You must bring those documents to the location to register in-person with Needs, Inc. Registration takes about 10 minutes and will be available up until the last day of the Thanksgiving food drive.
COVID-19 safety measures: Masks are required to be worn inside the facility at all times, and only three people are allowed in the lobby at one time. People will be able to wait in line for the food donations outside the facility or remain in their cars in the event of inclement weather.
More information: Call 307-632-4132.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry
Where: 206 Van Lennen Ave.
When: Monday, Nov. 23. This event is limited to those who have already registered and received a postcard with a scheduled pick-up time.
How it works: St. Joseph’s Food Pantry is donating Thanksgiving meal boxes to families who have already registered and self-reported a household income at or below 150% of the poverty line.
For households of one or two people, the Thanksgiving box will include turkey and various traditional sides like stuffing, gravy and pie. Larger families will receive a larger turkey, sides and some additional drinks and snacks intended to feed them through the holiday week.
Sign-up is already closed for this event, and only those people who are already registered will be able to participate.
COVID-19 safety measures: Recipients will be asked to remain in their vehicles and use a drive-thru process to pick up their Thanksgiving boxes.
More information: Call 307-634-4265.
Element Church Food Pantry
Where: 600 E. Carlson St. #201
When: Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.
How it works: Each family will receive one Thanksgiving meal box. There are no requirements to receive a donation, which will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
COVID-19 safety measures: Recipients will be asked to remain in their vehicles and use a drive-thru process to pick up their Thanksgiving boxes. Vehicles with more than one family will be asked to go to the back of the line to receive a second donation.
More information: Call 307-635-1316.
USATaxWyo
Where: 1805 Warren Ave.
When: Saturday, Nov. 21
Military personnel will be able to receive donations from 9-10:30 a.m.; members of the general public will be able to come starting at 11 a.m. and are asked not to arrive before that time.
How it works: Thanksgiving meal boxes will be distributed to people in need. This event prioritizes military members and works on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no proof of income required.
COVID-19 safety measures: Recipients will be asked to remain in their vehicles and use a drive-thru process to pick up their Thanksgiving boxes.
More information: Call 307-514-5888.