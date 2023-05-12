...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner
County, Box Butte County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball
County, Morrill County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County
and Southern Sioux County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie
County, East Laramie County, Goshen County and South Laramie Range
Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Extensive street flooding and flooding
of creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
A goat sits atop a concrete manhole while its brethren graze in a small field on the corner of Dell Range Boulevard and Converse Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Cheyenne. Working under contract with the City of Cheyenne to control weeds in public rights of way, mostly along local creeks, the goats continue to make their summer journey throughout the city limits.
CHEYENNE – Every year, the city of Cheyenne embarks on a very unusual and innovative project: hiring goats! This may seem weird to some, but in reality, this is a very cost-effective and environment-friendly way to solve one of the many challenges the city faces each year, according to a city news release.
Why hire goats? Simple vegetation management. Keeping the drainage ways free from an overgrowth of vegetation is essential. The goats attack this challenge by eating the overgrowth away. With two to three eating cycles a day, an adult goat can remove up to five pounds of grass. That’s 1,000 pounds of vegetation per day the herd removes.
Why is this the best option? To remove vegetation, you don’t have many options. One is manpower: City crews would have to physically get into the drainage area, with steep slopes and uneven ground, to cut down and remove the plants. This would be very time-consuming and more expensive. The other option would be chemicals, which kill vegetation and are not environmentally friendly.
Bank stabilization is another benefit to having the goats in town. The goats actually help with stabilizing the creek bank, reduce erosion and prevent sediment from moving downstream.
The final bonus to hiring goats each year is public enjoyment. Citizens of all ages really do enjoy seeing the goats and look forward to them every year.
For more information, call the city’s Engineering Department at 307-637-6290.