A goat sits atop a concrete manhole while its brethren graze in a small field on the corner of Dell Range Boulevard and Converse Avenue on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Cheyenne. Working under contract with the City of Cheyenne to control weeds in public rights of way, mostly along local creeks, the goats continue to make their summer journey throughout the city limits.

 Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE – Every year, the city of Cheyenne embarks on a very unusual and innovative project: hiring goats! This may seem weird to some, but in reality, this is a very cost-effective and environment-friendly way to solve one of the many challenges the city faces each year, according to a city news release.

Why hire goats? Simple vegetation management. Keeping the drainage ways free from an overgrowth of vegetation is essential. The goats attack this challenge by eating the overgrowth away. With two to three eating cycles a day, an adult goat can remove up to five pounds of grass. That’s 1,000 pounds of vegetation per day the herd removes.

