...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
High Plains Book Award nominations open through March 10
BILLINGS, Mont. – Nominations for the 2023 High Plains Book Awards are now open and will be accepted through March 10. Information and nomination forms can be found online at highplainsbookawards.org.
The Billings Public Library Board of Directors established the High Plains Book Awards in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains. The High Plains region includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.
The 2023 awards feature 13 book categories: Art and Photography, Children's Picture Book, Children's Middle Grade, Young Adult, Fiction, First Book, Indigenous Writer, Nonfiction, Creative Nonfiction, Poetry, Short Stories, Woman Writer and Big Sky Award.
Nominated books must be published for the first time in 2022. Winners of all book awards will be announced at an awards event held in October in Billings, Montana, and each winner will receive $500.
All nominated books are read and evaluated by community readers. Finalist books in each category will be announced in June. Winners in each category will be determined by a panel of published writers with connections to the High Plains region.