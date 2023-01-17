BILLINGS, Mont. – Nominations for the 2023 High Plains Book Awards are now open and will be accepted through March 10. Information and nomination forms can be found online at highplainsbookawards.org.

The Billings Public Library Board of Directors established the High Plains Book Awards in 2006 to recognize regional authors and/or literary works that examine and reflect life on the High Plains. The High Plains region includes Montana, North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, and the Canadian provinces of Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

