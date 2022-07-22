CHEYENNE – High school students from around Cheyenne contributed to the city’s safety and walkability as well as its downtown revitalization last weekend, with a crosswalk painting project sponsored by local group Urban Edge Advocates.

The project had students from each of Cheyenne’s four high schools paint murals on eight new crosswalks in the west edge area of downtown. There were six across O’Neil Avenue and two across Thomes Avenue. The lack of crosswalks throughout this city has attracted recent scrutiny.

Serena Bettis is a senior journalism major at Colorado State University who is interning this summer at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. She can be reached by email at sbettis@wyomingnews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @serenaroseb.

