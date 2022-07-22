CHEYENNE – High school students from around Cheyenne contributed to the city’s safety and walkability as well as its downtown revitalization last weekend, with a crosswalk painting project sponsored by local group Urban Edge Advocates.
The project had students from each of Cheyenne’s four high schools paint murals on eight new crosswalks in the west edge area of downtown. There were six across O’Neil Avenue and two across Thomes Avenue. The lack of crosswalks throughout this city has attracted recent scrutiny.
Desirée Brothe, a member of Urban Edge Advocates who helped organize the project, said the idea started in November 2021 after the UEA team decided to start “tactical urbanism” projects that would add vibrant colors to the area.
Brothe said the group chose to work with high school students because the project allowed the students to complete community service hours and “engage our kids and our youth in this community at an earlier stage (by) getting them involved in the community and in downtown, specifically.”
Thanks to her position as the creative projects director for the Downtown Development Authority and a board member of Arts Cheyenne, Brothe said she has a lot of connections with art teachers in the area, making it a smooth process to find artists for the project.
“Any time students get the chance to show their artwork, it’s a great opportunity,” said Kati Lovett, a part-time art teacher at both East and Central high schools. “Arts Cheyenne has provided quite a few opportunities for us this year. There’s professional artists that would jump on this opportunity, and so for our students to get this opportunity was just awesome.”
Recent East High School graduate Allison Coleman said she was excited to be a part of the project. She appreciates how her art teacher, Nicole Cameron, helped students get involved in the community.
“(The project) shows that the city and everyone wanted students involved more in the community and showing what people can do at a young age,” Coleman said.
Coleman’s crosswalk incorporated a longhorn to express her love for animals.
“I wanted to use the black and white colors to pop against the bright colors we had chosen,” Coleman said. “I didn’t know exactly what I was going to do with the whole crosswalk, so I started off with putting shapes randomly, and then it just all came together in the end.”
Seventeen-year-old Amelia Osterman, a rising senior at Central High School, did her crosswalk with a hopscotch theme because it was close to the future Children’s Museum of Cheyenne.
“I wanted to incorporate some nature and Wyoming into it,” Osterman said. “I have some bees, and I’ve made some butterflies. I have a flower native to Wyoming, and then I just put some shapes in there as an added detail to make it all seamless.”
Walkability and safety
This project is not a direct response to the death of Makali “Mak” Evans, a McCormick Junior High School student who was killed in a crosswalk near the school last November.
Brothe said that while the intention of the project was not to call out that incident, it’s difficult to not relate the two.
“While this was not a direct correlation to that particular event that occurred, it’s certainly a part of it,” Brothe said. “Those (art) students would have been close to that age level, and experiencing that and having that take place, it’s something that is on their minds.”
Janelle Jones, Mak’s mother, created the ForMak organization to advocate for improved pedestrian safety, specifically in school areas. Rallying around this cause, an East High School student raised more than $1,000 for the organization in May. The city is currently working on adding a High Intensity Activated Crosswalk near McCormick, as well as one near Baggs Elementary School.
Lovett said for local students to bring art to crosswalks and make people more aware of them is special.
“I know it’s close and near and dear to some of my Central students who knew (Mak),” Lovett said. “I know that a lot of them had strong feelings about making that crosswalk more safe, so there’s probably some correlation between any crosswalk and that situation.”
The new crosswalks are in a developing part of downtown, where there is some foot traffic, but not much infrastructure designed for pedestrian safety. With bright designs, the hope is that more people will notice these crosswalks more than normal white-striped crosswalks.
Brothe said increasing pedestrian safety has been “a pretty immediate result.”
“The striping for the crosswalk murals actually went up about a week before the murals themselves did, and that’s one of my routes to and from work and home, and I immediately noted myself as a driver acknowledging where to stop differently than I was before,” Brothe said.
As more businesses come into the West Edge District, Brothe said spots where it’s either safer or more dangerous to cross become more noticeable. Brothe said the initial thought process for the project was to address how “we help change some of these areas to become more walkable and to help the drivers that frequent those areas become more aware.”
Brothe said Urban Edge Advocates plans to continue this project yearly until it no longer considers it to be necessary. She said the group will monitor the durability of the paint used, in order to judge how quickly it wears away in Wyoming’s weather and adjust, as needed, to ensure the vibrant crosswalks have longevity.
“It’s super important to have designated crosswalks just to make sure that we don’t have (a student’s death) happen again,” Osterman said. “Because when we do paint crosswalks like we did, it not only makes it super obvious to the pedestrian, but to the driver where they are, and they really catch your eye a lot better.”