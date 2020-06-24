CHEYENNE – The duo convicted in the high-speed chase shootout that went through downtown Cheyenne in May 2019 were sentenced Tuesday in Laramie County District Court.
Dominique Childers and Chasity Jacobs were both found guilty after a jury trial in December 2019. Childers was sentenced to 50-70 years in prison, and Jacobs was sentenced to 25-35 years in prison, according to KGAB radio.
Childers was found guilty of two counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of felony property destruction, two counts of misdemeanor property destruction, reckless endangering and eluding. Jacobs was found guilty of accessory to second-degree murder and reckless endangering.
The two led law enforcement on a high-speed chase and shootout from Interstate 25 throughout downtown Cheyenne and eventually crashed near the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center. Childers was driving the car, while Jacobs was the passenger.
Childers was driving a stolen 2016 Toyota Camry that reached a maximum speed of 115 mph while trying to avoid being pulled over on the interstate.
Childers drove through downtown Cheyenne at speeds close to 65 mph, according to police reports.
Throughout the chase, multiple shots were fired at a Wyoming Highway Patrol cruiser and a Cheyenne Police Department cruiser, striking both vehicles several times.
Jacobs wasn’t originally charged with crimes relating to the shooting, but later on, based on DNA evidence, along with jail phone calls, Jacobs was further charged.
Jacobs was originally only charged with taking a controlled substance into a penal institution and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine in connection with the shooting.
Her DNA was found on the guns and ammunition used in the shooting recovered from the crashed car the two were driving, and in jail phone calls, she admitted to shooting the gun and said Childers had taken the charges for her.
“Were you shooting?” the woman presumed to be Jacobs’ mother asked during the calls.
“Yeah, but he took the charges so I didn’t get charged with nothin’,” Jacobs is alleged to have said.
In another jail phone call with someone named Tyler, Jacobs reaffirmed her role in the shooting. Later in the call, Jacobs allegedly told Tyler they used every bullet they had for both handguns.