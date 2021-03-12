PINE BLUFFS – For more than 80 years, High West Energy has called Pine Bluffs its home. This year, High West and two of its longtime business allies have teamed up to donate $20,000 to the Pine Bluffs Beautification Fund.
Founded in 2020, the PBBF is a nonprofit organization dedicated to completing projects that will beautify Pine Bluffs and make it a more vibrant, attractive community for current and future residents and business owners.
The first project, American’s Fallen Heroes, will be a mural on the back of the Pine Bluffs Branch Library building on Second Street. The dedication for the mural is tentatively scheduled for Friday, May 14.
High West donated $7,500 from unclaimed funds to use in the community, then applied for matching funds from two partner organizations, CoBank and Basin Electric Power Cooperative.
The Pine Bluffs Beautification Fund is interested in additional projects and welcomes donations, as well as donations of in-kind labor. For more information, people are encouraged to contact Kevin Marquardt at 307-575-7370.