CHEYENNE – Cheyenne’s Board of Public Utilities anticipates seeing higher stream flows in Crow Creek by the end of the week.
Currently, Granite and Crystal Reservoirs are full, according to a news release. The natural flows in Crow Creek and its tributaries are expected to pass through these two reservoirs, safely flow over the reservoir spillways and return to the creek.
The higher flows are not expected to result in flooding, but are dependent on localized storm systems.
As a reminder, higher water levels can still be hazardous. Please exercise caution when near Crow Creek and be aware of water levels. Do not attempt to wade or drive through swiftly flowing waters or waters of unknown depth.