CHEYENNE – For the fifth year in a row, Highlands Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne has been certified as an Earth Care Congregation by the Presbyterian Church (USA).
According to Jessica Maudlin, Associate for Sustainable Living and Earth Care Concerns for the Presbyterian Church (USA), Highlands affirmed an Earth Care Pledge to integrate environmental practices and thinking into its worship, education, facilities and outreach.
Started in 2010 by the PC(USA), the goal of this program is to inspire churches to care for God’s Earth in a holistic way, through integrating Earth care into all aspects of its church life. The Earth Care Congregation certification honors churches that make that commitment and encourages others to follow their example.
Maudlin said, “Highlands is one of the 276 churches that chose to dedicate themselves to intentional care of God’s Earth this year.” Highlands’ pastor, the Rev. Rodger McDaniel, said, “Addressing climate change is one of the great spiritual causes of our generation. Taking care of God’s creation is deeply integral to loving God and loving one another.”
For more information on the Earth Care Congregations program, visit www.pcusa.org/earthcarecongregations.