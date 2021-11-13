...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West to northwest winds 35 to 45 MPH with gusts up to 60
MPH possible.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Eastern Platte County, and Central
Laramie County including the cities of Laramie, Glendo,
Wheatland, Chugwater. This includes Interstate 25 from the
Colorado State Line to Glendo.
* WHEN...High Wind Warning until 8 PM MST this evening. High Wind
Watch from 8 AM until 5 PM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
extremely dangerous to light weight and high profile vehicles,
including campers and tractor trailers. There will be an extreme
risk for vehicle blow overs, especially along Interstate 25 in
southeast Wyoming. Remember to secure loose objects such as
holiday decorations.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Highlands Presbyterian Church receives $40,000 missions gift
CHEYENNE – Highlands Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne has received a gift of $40,000 from a Colorado church to help support its commitment to mission.
Westminster Presbyterian Church of Fort Collins chose Highlands because they believe it to be a thriving, mission-oriented faith community that will likely be serving the community long into the future.
Highlands’ pastor, the Rev. Rodger McDaniel, explained that the gift originated more than 25 years ago when a generous parishioner in a Waterloo, Iowa, Presbyterian church gifted his congregation $40,000. The donor’s stipulations required that the church must actively manage the investment of the funds. Each year, half the profits were to be used by the church for non-local missions. The other half was to be set aside and reinvested. When that half reached $40,000, the Waterloo church was instructed to identify another faith community to receive the funds under the same stipulations.
Eventually, the gift was given to Westminster Presbyterian, which has now gifted it to Highlands.
McDaniel said, “Highlands is the 22nd church to be blessed with this gift. We give thanks to the people of Westminster and look forward to the day we can pass this gift along to another mission-oriented faith community.”