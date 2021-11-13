CHEYENNE – Highlands Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne has received a gift of $40,000 from a Colorado church to help support its commitment to mission.

Westminster Presbyterian Church of Fort Collins chose Highlands because they believe it to be a thriving, mission-oriented faith community that will likely be serving the community long into the future.

Highlands’ pastor, the Rev. Rodger McDaniel, explained that the gift originated more than 25 years ago when a generous parishioner in a Waterloo, Iowa, Presbyterian church gifted his congregation $40,000. The donor’s stipulations required that the church must actively manage the investment of the funds. Each year, half the profits were to be used by the church for non-local missions. The other half was to be set aside and reinvested. When that half reached $40,000, the Waterloo church was instructed to identify another faith community to receive the funds under the same stipulations.

Eventually, the gift was given to Westminster Presbyterian, which has now gifted it to Highlands.

McDaniel said, “Highlands is the 22nd church to be blessed with this gift. We give thanks to the people of Westminster and look forward to the day we can pass this gift along to another mission-oriented faith community.”

