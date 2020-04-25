CHEYENNE – Highlands Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne has been notified that the Wyoming Presbytery and the Presbyterian Church (USA) in Louisville, Kentucky, have approved three of its grant requests for funding COVID-19 related hunger-relief programs.
The Rev. Steve Shive, the head of the Wyoming Presbytery, has informed the Rev. Rodger McDaniel of Highlands of the state Presbytery’s award of $4,000 to fight hunger on the Wind River Reservation during the pandemic. In addition, a $7,500 emergency grant from the Presbyterian Church (USA) will help provide food and other supplies to Native Americans who are isolated and quarantined during this health crisis.
In announcing the award, James J. Kirk of the Presbyterian Disaster Response said the funds will “support our siblings of the Eastern Shoshone and Northern Arapaho Nations on the Wind River Reservation. The grant will help those most vulnerable and most severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
The Presbyterian Church (USA) Hunger Program also approved a $1,000 request for the Needs Inc. food bank in Cheyenne.
McDaniel said, “Highlands is a Presbyterian Hunger Act Congregation. Part of our mission commitment is to work to alleviate hunger in our state. These three grants augment the significant financial contributions our church has made to both Needs and the Wind River Reservation.”
McDaniel said that in addition, First Presbyterian of Cheyenne and United Presbyterian of Laramie have made generous donations to the Wind River Reservation.