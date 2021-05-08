CHEYENNE – Members of Highlands Presbyterian Church of Cheyenne traveled to Riverton on Friday to present donations totaling $29,400 to the Central Wyoming College Foundation.
The funds will create a permanent endowment to meet emergency needs of Native American students living on or near the Wind River Indian Reservation and attending CWC.
Highlands’ pastor, the Rev. Rodger McDaniel, said, “Each Sunday we open our worship service with an acknowledgement that we are worshiping God on stolen land. We spend time contemplating what that means and how to reconcile with Native Peoples. We have come to understand that our own liberation is connected to the liberation of all of God’s children.”
McDaniel continued, “As a Matthew 25 church, Highlands is committed to addressing systemic racism and institutional poverty. The decision to create this permanent fund is a step toward addressing both goals.”
Beth Montiero, the executive director of the CWC Foundation, said, “Sometimes sudden hurdles are thrown into the way of our students. A car breaks down, the cost of traveling to a funeral, food insecurity, rent, utilities. Any of these can pose insurmountable barriers to continuing one’s education. The endowment funded by Highlands enables CWC to be responsive in removing those barriers, allowing students to stay on track toward graduation. We are so thankful to the amazing congregation at Highlands for joining us in transforming lives here at CWC.”
McDaniel said Central Wyoming College was chosen for this endowment because of its proximity to the Wind River Indian Reservation and its successful outreach to Native American students.