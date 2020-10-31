CHEYENNE – The on-ramp that leads motorists from U.S. Highway 85 (South Greeley Highway) to the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 will be closed briefly Tuesday morning as a Roadway Evaluation Crew tests the bridge deck for delaminations.
The closure is expected to start around 8 a.m. and end around noon, weather permitting, according to a news release.
A detour will be in place, so motorists planning on using the on-ramp Tuesday morning should plan alternate routes and a little extra time to get to their destinations.