CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Laramie County Fire District 2 will host a free child seat safety check event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Laramie County Fire District 2, Station One, located at 5800 North College Drive in Cheyenne.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 59% of child seats are incorrectly installed in a vehicle.
Troopers and firefighters will be checking for proper installation if you currently have a child seat but are unsure if it is installed correctly. Also, child seats will be available at no cost on a limited basis.