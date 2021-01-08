CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Laramie County Fire District 2 will host a free child seat safety check station event on Saturday, Jan. 9, at Station One, located at 5800 North College Drive in Cheyenne.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Child seats will be available at no cost on a limited basis. Troopers and firefighters will also be checking for proper installation if you currently have a child seat but are unsure if it is installed correctly.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 59% of child seats are incorrectly installed in a vehicle.