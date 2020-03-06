CHEYENNE – The multiple vehicle crash that occurred Sunday on westbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 184 near Creston Junction consisted mostly of commercial vehicles, according to an update provided Thursday by Wyoming Highway Patrol.
The first crash involved about 30 vehicles, and secondary crashes involved about 25 vehicles in front of the first crash and within stopped traffic.
Three people died in the crash, and they have been identified as Deborah Carrel, 53, of Marshall, Michigan, who was a passenger in a Toyota Highlander that was struck by a commercial vehicle; Emman Ojiaka, 64, of Denton, Texas, who was driving a commercial vehicle; and Kian Kennedy, 27, of Hampton, Georgia, who was also driving a commercial vehicle.
The 40-vehicle crash that occurred on eastbound I-80 around milepost 181 had no fatalities, but did have serious injuries. The majority of these vehicles also were commercial vehicles.
Due to the dynamics of the crash scene, some vehicles were initially counted that were not part of any crash. As the details of the crash became clearer, the estimate of the number of vehicles involved has decreased.
Driving too fast for conditions and following too closely are the being invested by Highway Patrol as the leading cause of the crashes. At the time, roadways were extremely icy, it was snowing and there was blowing snow, which impaired roadway visibility.