Wyoming Highway Patrol

A Wyoming Highway Patrol vehicle is pictured in this file photo. WTE/file

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Highway Patrol has been investigating a high-speed chase that originated south of Laramie and ended west of Cheyenne.

The pursuit was described as having begun around 7:43 a.m. on Friday after troopers were with a stranded motorist, who was out of fuel, on U.S. Highway 287, south of Laramie. As the occupants in the car were receiving fuel from roadside service, the troopers learned the vehicle was reported stolen out of Colorado, according to a Friday news release.

