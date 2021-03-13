CHEYENNE – According to information from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on Friday, March 12, troopers located a vehicle matching a suspect’s description in a recent domestic violence incident near milepost 7 of Interstate 25 northbound.
The trooper attempted to stop the car, but the driver failed to stop and fled the scene.
The driver drove north on I-25 at excessive speed, again failing to stop.
Several miles north of Cheyenne, the fleeing driver drove into the opposite lanes of travel, colliding with a southbound commercial tractor-trailer.
The driver of the fleeing vehicle was ejected during the collision and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash. The driver of the commercial tractor-trailer was not injured.
The identification of the deceased driver is being withheld pending next of kin notification.
An investigation is still ongoing, and more information will be released as it becomes available, according to Highway Patrol.