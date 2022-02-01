...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills, Central
Laramie County. This includes Vedauwoo, Horse Creek, and the
city of Cheyenne. The heaviest amounts are expected
immediately along the Colorado border.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and low visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Historian Beauvais to present the history of Wyoming bear hunting
CHEYENNE – Wyoming historian Brian Beauvais will give a public talk this month titled “History of Bear Hunting in Wyoming.”
The talk will be held Thursday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, 2301 Central Ave. This event will also be livestreamed on the Wyoming State Archives’ Facebook page. The evening will begin with a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session.
Beauvais’s talk will discuss notable bear hunters and their stories, as well as the overall history of bear hunting and its regulations in Wyoming from the 19th century to the present. Beauvais will talk about the ways in which locals and big game hunters’ attitudes identifying bears as predators or game has led to an interesting view on wildlife conservation of bears and how to handle them.
Beauvais is the curator of the Park County Archives in Cody. He has a master’s degree in history and is currently working toward a Master of Library Science degree. He is a member of the Park County Historic Preservation Commission.
This event is open to the public and the first of several talks sponsored by the Wyoming State Archives as part of a year-long speaker series featuring stories of Wyoming.