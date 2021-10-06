CHEYENNE – Wyoming historian Dan Lyon will present “Before Heart Mountain; Union Pacific Railroad’s Controversial Hiring of Japanese Immigrant Labor” at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, 2301 Central Ave.
This public talk is part of Lyon’s ongoing research on Japanese communities across Wyoming.
Lyon credits his inspiration to research the Japanese railroad community in Cheyenne to Jim Allison of the Wyoming State Museum, as well as his desire to discover and share the overlooked stories and history. Lyon was also motivated by his cultural heritage; his maternal side of the family is 100% Japanese.
Lyon is an accomplished and award-winning writer, and the author of “Wyoming Girl Guards: The Forgotten Women’s Militia,” published by History Press. Lyon became interested in the military and Wyoming’s forgotten history while assigned to the Warren ICBM and Heritage Museum at F.E. Warren Air Force Base. During his assignment, he contributed to the museum’s selection for the Air Force Space Command Museum of the Year Award.
This event is open to the public and the first of several talks sponsored by the Wyoming State Archives, as part of American Archives Month in October. The State Museum Store will be open, and copies of Lyon’s books will be available to purchase and be autographed. Lyon’s talk will also be livestreamed on the Archives' Facebook page, and uploaded to its YouTube channel following the talk.
The State Archives is located in the Barrett Building, first floor, 2301 Central Ave., Cheyenne. For further information, contact Sara Davis, state archivist, at 307-777-8691 or sara.davis@wyo.gov.