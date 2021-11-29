CHEYENNE – Wyoming historians Starley Talbott and Michael Kassel will give a public talk based on their new book, “A History Lover’s Guide to Cheyenne,” on Thursday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Ave.
This event will also be livestreamed. The evening will begin with a presentation of the book, followed by a question-and-answer session.
“A History Lover’s Guide to Cheyenne” covers a time period from the mid to late 1800s, with the founding of Wyoming territory to Wyoming statehood, to the present and implements elements of storytelling through a sense of place. The book explores topics specific to the roots of Cheyenne, such as railroads, stock growers, the capitol and airmail through location and architecture. Other topics touched on in the book are public services, such as schools, libraries, hospitals, museums, government buildings and historic homes, as well as downtown and business districts. There is also an emphasis on aviation history, the Air Force base, rodeo and much more.
This is the third book co-authored by Talbott and Kassel. Talbott is a freelance author. She has published in newspapers, magazines and authored nine books. Kassel serves as the curator of collections and director operations at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. Kassel is also an adjunct instructor at Laramie County Community College in Cheyenne, and has published four books.
Attendees may participate in person on Thursday by visiting the Wyoming State Museum classroom, located at 2301 Central Ave. The State Museum Store will be open, and copies of Talbott’s and Kassel’s books will be available to purchase and be autographed. This talk will also be livestreamed on the State Archives' Facebook page, and uploaded to its YouTube channel following the talk.