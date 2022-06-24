Hatch's email to the city

Council Members, cc: Mayor Collins,

I am writing to follow up with the voice mail that I left each of you Tuesday (5/3) evening.

As I mentioned in that message, I am very concerned with information that has recently come to light, and am hoping that it is simply the result of miscommunication. If not, then this apparent shift in position by the City might lead to some serious consequences for the City, me, and the community. I have heard that the City is considering, or even currently planning, the condemnation and subsequent eminent domain taking of my private property, The Hynds Building. I believe this would be a serious error, and detract from what is the goal of both the City and myself: the revitalization of the Hynds.

On March 16th, I received an offer of $2.5m for the Hynds from the DDA, which was $1.5m cash and a $1m Note that I would carry. This offer was acceptable, except that I wrote back to say that the I needed different terms on the Note. Since then I have heard nothing except about a call from the Mayor to my realtor, Jim Weaver, on Thursday April 28th to say that if I didn’t accept City terms, the City would take my private property via eminent domain. The Mayor continued to tell Jim that he didn’t see the City offering more than $1.5m in total and it could even be less.

My goal has always been and continues to be to work in good faith with the City for the sale of the Hynds to the City, and to make downtown an even greater place for people to live, work and shop. I'm an enthusiastic fan of Downtown Cheyenne; that's why I've been doing business downtown for 25 years. It's bewildering that the City would cut off the negotiations we had in place, and then jump to what I consider an illegal taking of private property by the government. That's really not the Cheyenne way.

The process of putting the Hynds into a URA without any direct communication with property owner is troubling. The State statutes may allow for the process as followed by the City, but it is flawed. Is there an assumption that once the Hynds is in the URA, it will be easier to support the taking via eminent domain? Clearly the URA allows for funding alternatives but utilizing the designation to promote the agenda of the City in acquiring the Hynds from me is inappropriate, misleading and a clear departure from publicly promoted purpose of an URA.

If the City would, in fact, want to continue down the road of the taking of my property, I'm prepared for that long fight in the courts, attorney fees, and a huge amount of bad publicity in the media about how the government has over-reached and made up facts about how the Hynds is "blighted". I've seen the Blight Report for what the City called the "Hynds/Hole Blight", and it's farcical. The Hynds and Hole are two very distinct properties and lumping them together is a power grab by the City. The examples of 'blight' cited by the report almost all rest on the state of disrepair for the Hole, not the Hynds. For the Hynds Building, there are, at best, small code violations that can be found on virtually every building downtown.

We should continue our negotiations with the goal of consummating a fair and equitable sale of the building to the City or a developer selected by the City, and then work together to revitalize the Hynds. That's the big picture. Its promising that you got the URA started and got the 6th penny passed. That's great work on your part. The mayor and I have a difference of opinion of the value of my building. That's the nature of business. Normally parties talk, counter offer, and get to a fair compromise. The Mayor and DDA didn't even pursue any other means to get this done, of which there are many worth exploring. There was only silence, then condemnation. That's not the way business is done, and certainly not the way things in Cheyenne get done. The Hynds is currently listed by my realtor at $2.7m. Imagine trying to market the Hynds now that it has been labeled as a slum and is under a threat of condemnation. I respectfully ask that my prospects as an owner not be injured any further.

I'd like to suggest that we continue negotiating and expand the conversations to include options that could create a win/win situation. I believe that would be in the best interest of all parties, so please reach out to Jim Weaver as soon as possible.

David Hatch, Cheyenne Development Partners LLC