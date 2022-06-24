CHEYENNE – A major building downtown that some consider to be blighted and underdeveloped may be sold, Cheyenne's mayor has just revealed.
The owner of the Hynds Building and city officials had been butting heads over the future of the building, and whether the municipality might essentially force its sale. Now, it appears, there are at least some tentative sale plans.
The "building is under contract," Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins wrote in his weekly update on city happenings. "The buyers are local and experienced. They have 45 days to do their due diligence, before the deal will close."
Collins noted that he and Domenic Bravo from Visit Cheyenne and the Downtown Development Authority have met with the would-be buyers "to learn what we can do to make this deal happen and their project successful."
Pointing to the tentative nature of any preliminary pact, the mayor wrote, "Fingers crossed that this deal will happen."
"The Hynds has been mostly empty for almost 40 years now," Collins noted Friday. "It will be a great addition to downtown to see it filled and adding to our economy."
Individuals involved in the potential property sale did not immediately respond to the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's inquiries. Collins declined to comment further when asked to do so.
