CHEYENNE – Starting June 1, the Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion will be switching to its summer hours.

Hours for the duration of the summer 2022 season will be Tuesday through Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Mansion will be closed on Sundays and Mondays. This schedule will last until Sept. 30.

For questions, comments or concerns, contact site Superintendent Alexis Pratt at 307-777-7878.

