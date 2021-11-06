CHEYENNE – Staff and volunteers of the Wyoming Historic Governors’ Mansion will host an opening reception at 4 p.m. Nov. 19 to showcase the annual Christmas exhibit, “Tinsel Through Time.”

This year’s theme is “An Old West Christmas,” and features rooms of the house decorated based off of Old West and pioneer traditions.

The opening reception is free and open to the public. Light refreshments and live entertainment will be provided.

The opening reception will last until 8 p.m. Following, the Mansion will be open to the public Monday through Sunday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Dec. 24. For more information, call 307-777-7878.

