CASPER – The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be hosting a virtual program focusing on the museum’s World War II murals.
The free program will be hosted via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 26. Presented by Wyoming Military Department Director of Museums John Woodward, the program will begin at 6 p.m.
The WVMM’s building is home to a unique set of historic murals dating to World War II: Between 1942 and 1945, the museum was part of the Casper Army Air Base, where as many as 18,000 Army Air Force personnel trained to fly and fight heavy bombers. The museum’s building, formerly the Enlisted Men’s Service Club, served the recreational needs of trainees and garrison personnel.
The museum is home to 15 unique murals highlighting 22 events from Wyoming’s past. They represent months of work from a team of four artists stationed in Casper, and are the largest and only remaining example of murals from the Casper Army Air Base.
Participants can attend by visiting the WVMM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WyoVetsMuseum. Co-hosting the program are the Casper College Veterans Club and Wyoming Humanities Council. For more information, call 307-472-1857.