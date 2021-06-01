CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will hold its regular meeting for June on Tuesday, June 8, starting at 6 p.m.
At this meeting, there will be an extension of the Capitol North Historic District Expansion Public Hearing that took place on May 25. Members of the public are welcome to comment on the expansion in the “audience business” portion of the meeting.
The meeting will be held in person at 2101 O’Neil Ave., Room 104.
There will also be an option for members of the public to join electronically or call in: To join the Zoom meeting, visit https://tinyurl.com/cheyennehpb6821, and use Meeting ID: 992 5879 7223, Passcode: Historic.
Questions? Call 307-637-6307 or email scrowley@cheyennecity.org.