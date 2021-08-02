CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will be the beneficiary of this Saturday's Cruise Night.
The Historic Airport Fountain will be turned on for this event. The fountain is located near the intersection of Warren Avenue and East Eighth Avenue, and will be beginning Phase II of its restoration soon. This Cruise Night is set to support the Historic Preservation Board and the Airport Fountain restoration.
Cruise by the fountain to learn about the Historic Preservation Board, see the fountain in action and celebrate the progress made on the restoration thus far.
For more information about the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, visit www.cheyennecity.org/chpb or check out the CHPB on Facebook.