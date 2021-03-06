CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will discuss the Demolition by Neglect ordinance draft at a public forum 5:30 p.m. Friday via Zoom.
Participants will learn the history of the ordinance, along with a summary of how the ordinance will be implemented. A draft of the ordinance is available online at www.cheyennecity.org/chpb.
You can stream the meeting at tinyurl.com/CHPBdemolition using password PM03122021, or you can call in to 929-205-6099 using event number 921 1360 0866 and password 5285405245.