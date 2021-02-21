CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board will meet to update its working strategic plan from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27. The meeting will be held electronically, with an option for members of the public to join electronically or call in.
The strategic plan is a working document to help the board keep track of historic preservation projects and how they relate to the major goals and objectives of the board. A few of their major accomplishments have been completing Phase One of the Airport Fountain Restoration, updating the Governor’s Mansion Protective Overlay and continued fundraising for the Historic Airport Fountain restoration by selling limited edition ornaments.
You can stream the meeting at zoom.us/j/96882157014 using meeting ID 968 8215 7014.