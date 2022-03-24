CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board and Wyoming State Library will sponsor a free virtual workshop, "Grant Writing for Every Occasion," May 4-5.
This workshop is geared toward all levels of experience, and will help participants master the logic and preparation needed for successful grant writing. Learn tips, tricks and pitfalls of grant writing, plus where to find help. The discussion will include the elements of a proposal and how to develop, prepare, and present a compelling case.
Five of six sessions will be presented by Susan Mark, outreach librarian at the Wyoming State Library. Mark is one of two coordinators for the WSL’s federal Library Service and Technology Act grants from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. She’s written grants successfully for nonprofits and state government agencies, managed grant contracts, served on grant review committees and conducted grant writing workshops.
The final session will be with Dan Stokes, director for state programs at the National Historical Publications and Records Commission. His specializations include state and local government records, Native American records and projects, architectural records and consultant grants.
Participants are encouraged to ask questions and interact with their peers. There will be a question-and-answer session scheduled for each day of the workshop to discuss any additional topics of interest. The workshop is sponsored by the Wyoming State Historical Records Advisory Board with funds received from the National Historical Records and Publications Commission.