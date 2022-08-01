LARAMIE – More than 50 years after John Griffin, Lionel Grimes and Mel Hamilton took a stand for human rights, they returned to the University of Wyoming to help a new generation do the same.

The trio is part of the Black 14, a group of UW football players who were suddenly booted from the team amidst controversy in 1969.

Abby Vander Graaff covers UW for the Laramie Boomerang, a newspaper and website affiliated with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.

