CHEYENNE – Visit Cheyenne is celebrating Black History Month by honoring the African Americans who helped shape the community.
The most recent additions to the arsenal of educational and historic stories are a series of short videos titled “Cheyenne History Minute,” along with a growing collection of educational blog posts focusing on forgotten bits of history.
In the past year, Visit Cheyenne has added new ways to explore the community, including the development of the “Learn the Legend” education resource page. This helps teachers, parents and students both locally and from around the country engage the academic information about the community ranging from history to ecology.
The brand new family guide mascots, Lil’ Shy Anne and Andy Lope, publish articles about family friendly events and attractions around Laramie County, and the hot-off-the presses Pair of Pronghorn’s Cheyenne Scavenger Hunt allows families to explore and learn fun tidbits about our history in the heart of downtown Cheyenne for free.
Visit Cheyenne’s first videos and blog posts celebrating Black History Month are found at:
• https://www.cheyenne.org/blog/post/lola-west/ (Lola West – article)
• https://www.cheyenne.org/blog/post/freedom-in-the-west/ (Lucy Phillips – article)
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dbnU4xBeig0 (Barney Ford – video)
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CG_alee6nko (Lucy Phillips – video)
Visit Cheyenne is the official Destination Marketing Organization for Laramie County, and is the leader in developing, promoting and protecting the Cheyenne area’s travel industry.