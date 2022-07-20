More than 150 years of history has been perfectly preserved for visitors interested in learning about the story of not only Cheyenne, but Wyoming as a whole. The city's museums feature authentic records and artifacts showcasing the military, Union Pacific Railroad, Cheyenne Frontier Days, how the West was settled and more.
Cheyenne Depot Museum
Explore the intertwined history of the establishment of Cheyenne and the Union Pacific Railroad at the Cheyenne Depot Museum. The depot is a National Historic Landmark and is the last remaining grand railroad station on the transcontinental route, which was built in 1866 by the Union Pacific Railroad and designed by architect Henry Van Brunt.
It is located 121 W. 15th St. and is open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Tickets are free for kids under the age of 12; $8 for adults; $7 for 60+ seniors or military. For more information, go to info@cheyennedepotmuseum.org or call 307-632-3905.
CFD Old West Museum
The Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum is designed to cultivate an education space on the American western legacy of the "Daddy of 'em All" for visitors. Not only does it include one of the most extensive collections of carriages west of the Mississippi, it also has interactive exhibitions on the trials and triumphs of the rodeo.
It is located on 4610 Carey Avenue, adjacent to Frontier Park, and open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tickets are free for children under the age of 5 and museum members; $12 for general admission; $11 for seniors and military; $6 for children between ages 6 and 12. For more information go to https://cfdrodeo.com/cfd-old-west-museum/ or call 307-778-7290.
Cowgirls of the West Museum
The Cowgirls of the West Museum features a collection of artifacts and antiques such as Western saddles, clothing and memorabilia that takes you back in time. Learn what life was like for women from early pioneer and ranching homesteads, and including the daring women of the early rodeo and trick riding era.
It is located at 203 W. 17th St. and open Tuesday-Friday, 11 a.m. 4 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are extended days and hours through Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Admission if free. For more information, go to http://cowgirlsofthewestmuseum.com/index.php or call 307-638-4994.
Historic Governors' Mansion
The first residence provided for governors and their families is preserved to share the stories of the historical figures who lived there between 1905 and 1976. Rooms and exhibits changes throughout the seasons to give visitors an authentic living experience.
It is located on 300 E. 21st St. and open Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 307-777-7878 for group tours or more information.
Messengers Old West Museum
Walk through the doors of the Messengers Old West Museum and go back in time. See kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and carriages packed with antiques and artifacts to learn about the history of Cheyenne and the surrounding area.
It is located on 616 Crook Ave., and open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Call 307-635-8959 for more information.
Nelson Museum of the West
Founder Robert L. Nelson established the Nelson Museum of the West to show visitors a broad spectrum of Western cultures. Cowboy, Charro, Native American and military history were studied and artifacts were collected to showcase the stories from the past. Explore three floors of exhibits to feel a connection to the region.
It is located on 1714 Carey Ave. and open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in June, July and August.
Tickets are free for children ages 12 and under; $5 for adults; $4 for seniors. For more information, go to www.nelsonmuseum.com or call 307-635-7670.
Military Memorial Museum
The Military Memorial Museum was first started to feature uniforms, saddles, firearms, sabers from members serving in the U.S. Cavalry from the Civil War to 1943, when the horse Cavalry was disbanded. It has since expanded its collection to include all branches of the military to present day, and give visitors the chance to learn more about and honor those who preserved our freedom.
It is located on 1714 Carey Ave. and open by appointment only currently.
Tickets are free for children ages 12 and under; $5 for adults: $4 for seniors. For more information, go to www.militarymemorialmuseum.com or call 307-635-0019.
Wyoming National Guard Museum
Delve into the history and legacy of the Wyoming Army and Air National Guard in a historic National Guard warehouse filled with exhibits. Not only can you find history on the impact of three centuries of the Guard, but outside the museum is a T-33 jet trainer, vehicles and artillery pieces used by the Army and Wyoming Guard.
It is located on 624 E. Pershing Blvd. and open Wednesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission is free. For more information, go to https://www.facebook.com/wyngmuseum/ or call 307-432-0057.
Wyoming State Museum
The Wyoming State Museum was founded by the third state Legislature in 1865, which guided the state government agency to collect, preserve and interpret a diverse range of history, art, anthropology and natural history objects. Go discover Wyoming's heritage and trace the past.
It is located at 2301 Central Ave. and open Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Admission is free. For more information, go to https://wyomuseum.wyo.gov or call 307-777-7022.