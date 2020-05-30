CHEYENNE – People living or visiting near the Encampment, Riverside, Baggs, Savery and Dixon areas should expect higher than normal flows in the Encampment and Little Snake rivers due to excess runoff from an above-average snowpack this year.
Hog Park Reservoir, one of six reservoirs supplying water for the Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, is expected to fill around Monday, June 1. Based on the predicted forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into Hog Park Reservoir, causing the reservoir to fill. Once full, a spillway will safely direct natural runoff water flowing into the reservoir back into Hog Park Creek, a tributary to the Encampment River. This may result in higher than normal flows in the river.
Typically at this time of year, BOPU closes its collection structures, which restrict trans-basin flows from the western side of the Continental Divide into Hog Park Reservoir. With no runoff being diverted trans-basin, natural snowmelt is expected to increase flows into the Little Snake River.
As a result of higher than normal snowpack, flows in the Encampment River, Little Snake River and surrounding riverways could potentially be heavy for several weeks. People living or visiting near those waterways should exercise caution and be aware that flows can rapidly change depending on weather conditions.
As of Thursday, Hog Park Reservoir contained 21,870 acre-feet of water, or approximately 97% of capacity. One acre-foot equals 325,851 gallons of water. At full capacity, Hog Park can hold 7 billion gallons of water. For perspective, that would fill 257,943 school buses with water.