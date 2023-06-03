Hog Park Reservoir

Runoff from an above-average snowpack is expected to fill the Hog Park Reservoir on or around Sunday, June 4, 2023.

CHEYENNE – People living near or visiting the Encampment, Riverside, Baggs, Savery and Dixon areas should expect higher-than-normal flows in the Encampment and Little Snake Rivers this year due to runoff from an above-average snowpack.

Hog Park Reservoir, which is one of six reservoirs for the city of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities, is expected to fill on or around Sunday. Based on the predicated forecast, increased snowmelt in the surrounding area will continue to flow into the Hog Park Reservoir, which will cause the reservoir to fill.

