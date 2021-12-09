...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley and Laramie County including the cities
of Laramie, Cheyenne, Horse Creek, and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Thursday to 5 PM MST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could
significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning or evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Holiday activity books about recycling available to local children
CHEYENNE – You’re never too young to learn about recycling. That’s why the city of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division, in conjunction with the Recycle Coach app, are providing holiday activity books for children on the topic.
Each packet includes items such as a crossword puzzle, word search, coloring, trivia and holiday decoration activities to help children learn more about the world of recycling.
For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. You may find additional information about the Sanitation Division at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks. Make sure to download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the city’s collection schedule.