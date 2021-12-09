CHEYENNE – You’re never too young to learn about recycling. That’s why the city of Cheyenne’s Sanitation Division, in conjunction with the Recycle Coach app, are providing holiday activity books for children on the topic.

The activity books are available via free download in three age groups: 3 to 5 years old (https://tinyurl.com/recycling3-5), 6 to 8 years old (https://tinyurl.com/recycling6-8) and 9 to 12 years old (https://tinyurl.com/recycling9-12).

Each packet includes items such as a crossword puzzle, word search, coloring, trivia and holiday decoration activities to help children learn more about the world of recycling. 

For more information, contact the Sanitation Division at 307-637-6440. You may find additional information about the Sanitation Division at www.cheyennecity.org/publicworks. Make sure to download the Recycle Coach app on your device to receive notifications about any changes in the city’s collection schedule.

