The following closures are related to the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Wednesday, Nov. 11:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Wednesday.
State of Wyoming – Closed Wednesday.
Laramie County – Closed Wednesday.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Wednesday.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Wednesday.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed and buses will not operate Wednesday.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Wednesday.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Wednesday; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Wednesday.
{span}Peak Wellness Center – Regular hours Wednesday.{/span}
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed Wednesday. Trash pickup scheduled for Nov. 11 will instead be picked up Saturday, Nov. 14. Containers should be out by 6 a.m.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Regular hours Wednesday.
Laramie County Community College – Classes as usual Wednesday.
Laramie County School District 1 – School as usual Wednesday.
Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual Wednesday.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – School as usual Wednesday.
STRIDE Learning Center – Regular hours Wednesday.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed for renovations.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours Wednesday.
Laramie County Library – Closed Wednesday.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed, no meal deliveries Wednesday.