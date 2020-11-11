The following closures are related to today’s Veterans Day holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed today.
State of Wyoming – Closed today.
Laramie County – Closed today.
City of Cheyenne – Closed today.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed today.
Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed and buses will not operate today.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed today.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed today; open for emergency care.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed today.
Peak Wellness Center – Regular hours today.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed today. Trash pickup scheduled for today will instead be picked up Saturday, Nov. 14. Containers should be out by 6 a.m.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Regular hours today.
Laramie County Community College – Classes as usual today.
Laramie County School District 1 – School as usual today.
Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual today.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – School as usual today.
STRIDE Learning Center – Regular hours today.
Community services
Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed for renovations.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours today.
Laramie County Library – Closed today.
Meals on Wheels – Business office closed, no meal deliveries today.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed today. Open 10 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Thursday.