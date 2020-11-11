The following closures are related to today’s Veterans Day holiday:

Government offices

Federal government – Closed today.

State of Wyoming – Closed today.

Laramie County – Closed today.

City of Cheyenne – Closed today.

Government services

Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed today.

Cheyenne Transit Authority – Offices closed and buses will not operate today.

Medical care

Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed today.

Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed today; open for emergency care.

Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed today.

Peak Wellness Center – Regular hours today.

Trash pickup

City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Transfer Station, Compost Facility and landfill closed today. Trash pickup scheduled for today will instead be picked up Saturday, Nov. 14. Containers should be out by 6 a.m.

Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.

Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.

Flyte Sanitation – Regular pickup schedule.

Schools/child services

Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Regular hours today.

Laramie County Community College – Classes as usual today.

Laramie County School District 1 – School as usual today.

Laramie County School District 2 – School as usual today.

St. Mary’s Catholic School – School as usual today.

STRIDE Learning Center – Regular hours today.

Community services

Cheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed for renovations.

Cheyenne Family YMCA – Regular hours today.

Laramie County Library – Closed today.

Meals on Wheels – Business office closed, no meal deliveries today.

St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed today. Open 10 a.m.-12:50 p.m. Thursday.

