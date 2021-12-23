The following are related to this week’s Christmas holiday and next week’s New Year’s holiday:
Government offices
Federal government – Closed Friday and Dec. 31.
State of Wyoming – Closed Friday and Dec. 31.
Laramie County – Closed Friday and Dec. 31.
City of Cheyenne – Closed Friday and Monday; open Dec. 31 until noon; and closed Jan. 3.
Government services
Cheyenne Housing Authority – Closed Friday and Dec. 31.
Cheyenne Transit Program – Closed Friday and Monday; open Dec. 31 until noon; and closed Jan. 3. Buses will not run when office is closed.
U.S. Postal Service – Regular delivery schedule Friday, with retail locations closing at noon. No regular delivery on Saturday. Regular delivery schedule Dec. 31, with regular retail hours. No regular delivery Jan. 1.
Medical care
Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department – Closed Friday and Dec. 31.
Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center – Closed Friday and Dec. 31; emergency room open 24 hours.
Crossroads Healthcare Clinic – Closed Thursday and Friday; open 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Dec. 30; and closed Dec. 31.
Volunteers of America-Cheyenne – Closed Thursday, Friday and Dec. 31.
Trash pickup
City of Cheyenne Sanitation Department – Regular trash/recycle pick-up on scheduled days. Please have containers out by 6 a.m. The Solid Waste Transfer Station office and Household Hazardous Waste, 220 N. College Drive, will be closed Friday and Monday. Transfer Station will be open for dumping until noon Friday and until noon Monday. The Compost Facility, 3714 Windmill Road, and Happy Jack Landfill, 1416 Happy Jack Road, will be open Friday and closed Monday. New Year’s closures for the Transfer Station and the landfill have not yet been announced.
Countryside Disposal – Regular pickup schedule.
Wyoming Disposal Systems – Regular pickup schedule.
Schools/child services
Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne – Closed Thursday, Friday and Dec. 31.
Laramie County Community College – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 1 – Closed through Jan. 3.
Laramie County School District 2 – Closed through Jan. 3.
St. Mary’s Catholic School – Closed through Jan. 3.
STRIDE Learning Center – Closed through Jan. 3.
Community servicesCheyenne Aquatic Center – Closed Friday, Saturday and Jan. 1.
Cheyenne Family YMCA – Closed Saturday; open 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 31, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 1.
Laramie County Library – Closed Thursday, Friday and Saturday; close early at 6 p.m. Dec. 31, closed Jan. 1.
Meals on Wheels – Closed Thursday and Friday.
St. Joseph’s Food Pantry – Closed through Jan. 3.